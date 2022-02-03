Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) & NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) Head-To-Head Comparison

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) and Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for NextPlay Technologies and Virgin Galactic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextPlay Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Virgin Galactic 3 7 4 0 2.07

NextPlay Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 202.11%. Virgin Galactic has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 220.17%. Given Virgin Galactic’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Virgin Galactic is more favorable than NextPlay Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and Virgin Galactic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextPlay Technologies $50,000.00 1,446.43 -$16.51 million N/A N/A Virgin Galactic $240,000.00 10,073.18 -$644.89 million ($1.57) -5.97

NextPlay Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Virgin Galactic.

Profitability

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and Virgin Galactic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextPlay Technologies -566.50% -71.24% -47.68% Virgin Galactic N/A -58.61% -41.28%

Risk and Volatility

NextPlay Technologies has a beta of 2.92, suggesting that its stock price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virgin Galactic has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.0% of NextPlay Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of Virgin Galactic shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of NextPlay Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Virgin Galactic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Virgin Galactic beats NextPlay Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

NextPlay Technologies Company Profile

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. provides digital advertising services. It operates as a technology solutions company, which offers gaming, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations within a growing worldwide digital ecosystem. The company was is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc., an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space. In addition, it engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 is headquartered in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

