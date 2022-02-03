Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS) rose 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.64 and last traded at $24.64. Approximately 12 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.62.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day moving average of $24.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Palladiem LLC raised its stake in Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF by 498.0% during the 3rd quarter. Palladiem LLC now owns 352,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 293,271 shares during the period.

