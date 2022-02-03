Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V stock traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $231.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,263,548. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $446.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.79.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.83%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,534,158. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

