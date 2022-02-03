Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.00-8.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.97-3.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.04 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Aegis increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.56.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.18. 28,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,688. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.10. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $794.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $871,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 1,200 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,064.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $310,294 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after buying an additional 272,068 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.