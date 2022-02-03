Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Gap Down to $101.51

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $101.51, but opened at $98.73. Visteon shares last traded at $101.26, with a volume of 150 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays upgraded Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.69 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 4.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Visteon by 4.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Visteon by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Visteon by 1.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

