Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,811,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394,269 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.20% of Vistra worth $99,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after buying an additional 89,962 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 9,375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 704,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,951,000 after buying an additional 238,869 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,764,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,285,000 after buying an additional 314,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VST opened at $22.24 on Thursday. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative net margin of 17.98% and a negative return on equity of 30.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

In other Vistra news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $20,935,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

