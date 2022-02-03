Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.86.

COCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 199,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $2,805,452.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth Sadowsky bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 94,000 shares of company stock valued at $969,052 in the last ninety days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vita Coco stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of COCO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,670. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.97. Vita Coco has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $115.67 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vita Coco will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Vita Coco Company Profile

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.