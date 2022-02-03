Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 150 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 150 ($2.02) price target on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VOD. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 150 ($2.02) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($2.02) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 157 ($2.11) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.42) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 165 ($2.22) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 168.08 ($2.26).

Shares of VOD opened at GBX 131.07 ($1.76) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -264.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 116.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 116.19. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of GBX 105 ($1.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.92).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.00%.

In related news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £34,800 ($46,786.77).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

