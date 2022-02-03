Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VOLKSWAGEN-ADR is the largest automobile manufacturer in Europe. Their activities focus on the automotive market and they offer products and services along the entire automotive value chain. With nine independent brands, they are able to offer a unique range of models from the extremely efficient 3-litre car to the great sporting tradition of Bentley. While each of the brands has a distinct personality, it also benefits from its membership of the Volkswagen Group with its global manufacturing base “

VWAGY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Volkswagen from €270.00 ($303.37) to €210.00 ($235.96) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

VWAGY stock opened at $29.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.63. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $48.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.78.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

