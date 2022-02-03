Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

VNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Vontier in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vontier by 42.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 4.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the second quarter worth about $199,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 15.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,371,000 after purchasing an additional 90,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Vontier during the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VNT traded down $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $27.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,723. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Vontier has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $37.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day moving average is $32.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 154.60%. The firm had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vontier will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

