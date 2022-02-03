Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) Short Interest Down 18.7% in January

Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,600 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the December 31st total of 139,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 142,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VYNT shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Vyant Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vyant Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of Vyant Bio stock opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.13. Vyant Bio has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $17.50.

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). Vyant Bio had a negative return on equity of 28.50% and a negative net margin of 200.79%. The company had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vyant Bio will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VYNT. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Vyant Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vyant Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vyant Bio by 881.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 839,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 753,728 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vyant Bio by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 118,375 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vyant Bio by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 24,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Vyant Bio

Vyant Bio, Inc is emerging as an advanced biotechnology drug discovery company. The firm is focused on human-powered scientific and technology-based systems to de-risk and accelerate the discovery and development of therapeutics for biopharma partners, as well as for its proprietary pipeline. The company with capabilities in data, science (both biology and chemistry), engineering, and regulatory, it rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics and derisking decision making through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities.

