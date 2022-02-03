W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GWW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $481.58.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $501.14 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.23 and a 52 week high of $527.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $501.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $460.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

