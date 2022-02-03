W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $23.50-25.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $23.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.1-14.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.94 billion.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $501.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $501.51 and a 200-day moving average of $460.86. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $356.23 and a 1 year high of $527.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $539.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $481.58.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

