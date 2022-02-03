Walker & Dunlop, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.39 Per Share (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Walker & Dunlop in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.36.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on WD. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.83.

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $130.67 on Thursday. Walker & Dunlop has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $156.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,397,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at about $744,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,239,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

