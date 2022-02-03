Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $407.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.00 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 20.46%. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS.

Walker & Dunlop stock traded up $7.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.61. 2,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,541. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.88. Walker & Dunlop has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $156.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Walker & Dunlop stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

