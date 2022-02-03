Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Shares Down 8.6%

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM) shares were down 8.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 774,409 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 401,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Separately, Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of Wallbridge Mining from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$261.59 million and a P/E ratio of -15.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

