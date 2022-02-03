Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Trading Down 5.9%

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) shares dropped 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.86 and last traded at $33.97. Approximately 13,323 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,851,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.10.

WRBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.46.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $137.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.09 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Warby Parker Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought 438,000 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.97 per share, with a total value of $23,638,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 37,625 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,886,893.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,408,164 shares of company stock worth $102,617,341 and sold 602,848 shares worth $27,710,333.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter valued at about $511,303,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,642,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,713,000 after buying an additional 651,488 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter valued at about $93,765,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter worth about $53,050,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter worth about $34,483,000.

Warby Parker Company Profile (NYSE:WRBY)

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

