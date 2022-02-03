Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)’s share price rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.52 and last traded at $27.33. Approximately 1,310 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 523,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.20.

A number of research firms recently commented on HCC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.30. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $202.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.19 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. L1 Capital Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 93.7% during the second quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,978,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,027,000 after buying an additional 957,255 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,389,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 860.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 445,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 399,200 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 27.1% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,693,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,405,000 after purchasing an additional 361,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 78.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,384,000 after acquiring an additional 328,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

