Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Waterdrop Inc. is a technology platform dedicated to insurance and healthcare services. It built an online insurance marketplace and medical crowdfunding platform for providing healthcare and pharmaceutical services. Waterdrop Inc. is based in BEIJING. “

NYSE WDH opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Waterdrop has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $11.77.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $120.95 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Waterdrop will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Waterdrop by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Waterdrop during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Waterdrop during the second quarter valued at about $726,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Waterdrop during the second quarter valued at about $810,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waterdrop during the second quarter valued at about $2,288,000. Institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waterdrop Company Profile

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

