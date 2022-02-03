Waters (NYSE:WAT) Issues Earnings Results

Waters (NYSE:WAT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.40 million. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. Waters updated its Q1 guidance to $2.25-$2.35 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $11.75-$12.00 EPS.

WAT stock opened at $330.17 on Thursday. Waters has a 1-year low of $258.91 and a 1-year high of $428.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $341.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $365.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.67.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

