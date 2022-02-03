Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CTO James R. Miller Sells 4,231 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CTO James R. Miller sold 4,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.70, for a total value of $662,997.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

W stock opened at $147.31 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $355.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.86 and a beta of 2.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.58.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Wayfair by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Wayfair by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Wayfair by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Wayfair by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on W shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush lowered Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.27.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

