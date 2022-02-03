Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Shares Up 8.1%

Shares of Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) shot up 8.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.72 and last traded at $11.72. 5,153 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 390,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

WEBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Weber from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Weber from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.92.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.75.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Weber by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Weber during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Weber during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its position in Weber by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 58,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weber Company Profile (NYSE:WEBR)

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

