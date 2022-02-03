Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Weber from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Weber from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weber presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.92.

Shares of WEBR stock opened at $10.90 on Thursday. Weber has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $20.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Weber during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weber during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Weber in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weber in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Weber in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

