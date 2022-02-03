Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Upgraded to Overweight by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $72.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $58.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised Webster Financial from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.71.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $59.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.42.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $316.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.87 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 32.29%. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBS. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 309.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,489,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,256 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 172.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,569,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,730,000 after purchasing an additional 993,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Webster Financial by 17.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,595,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,149,000 after acquiring an additional 690,843 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Webster Financial by 1,930.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 538,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,065,000 after acquiring an additional 511,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 16,807.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 490,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,162,000 after purchasing an additional 487,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

