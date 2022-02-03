Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Deutsche Telekom (DTE)

Deutsche Telekom (FRA: DTE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/3/2022 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €21.80 ($24.49) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/3/2022 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €26.50 ($29.78) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/1/2022 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €27.00 ($30.34) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/19/2022 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €26.00 ($29.21) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/18/2022 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €22.00 ($24.72) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/13/2022 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €24.60 ($27.64) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/4/2022 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €24.60 ($27.64) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

12/29/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €24.60 ($27.64) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

12/22/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €21.80 ($24.49) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/16/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €21.80 ($24.49) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/8/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €21.80 ($24.49) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

DTE traded up €0.08 ($0.09) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €16.88 ($18.96). 8,404,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of €16.98. Deutsche Telekom AG has a 52 week low of €12.72 ($14.29) and a 52 week high of €18.13 ($20.37).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

