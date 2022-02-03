Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Virgin Money UK (VMUK)

Virgin Money UK (LON: VMUK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/2/2022 – Virgin Money UK had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 245 ($3.29) price target on the stock.

2/1/2022 – Virgin Money UK had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

1/31/2022 – Virgin Money UK had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/26/2022 – Virgin Money UK had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 225 ($3.03) to GBX 240 ($3.23). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Virgin Money UK had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 245 ($3.29) price target on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Virgin Money UK had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 250 ($3.36) price target on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Virgin Money UK had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 190 ($2.55) price target on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Virgin Money UK had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 260 ($3.50) to GBX 245 ($3.29). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

LON:VMUK opened at GBX 195 ($2.62) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £2.81 billion and a PE ratio of 7.14. Virgin Money UK PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 149.85 ($2.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 218.70 ($2.94). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 179.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 189.89.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

In other Virgin Money UK news, insider David Duffy sold 4,144 shares of Virgin Money UK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.20), for a total transaction of £6,796.16 ($9,137.08).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

