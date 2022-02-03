Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for V.F. (VFC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for V.F. (NYSE: VFC):

1/31/2022 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $89.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $110.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $90.00 to $81.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $97.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $71.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $71.00 to $68.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – V.F. was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $80.00.

1/31/2022 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $79.00 to $70.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $74.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $79.00 to $63.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $101.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $94.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2022 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2022 – V.F. was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/20/2022 – V.F. was downgraded by analysts at Williams Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/20/2022 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $71.00 to $68.00.

1/18/2022 – V.F. had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn.

1/6/2022 – V.F. was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $86.00.

12/16/2021 – V.F. is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,118,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,638,697. The stock has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $61.49 and a one year high of $90.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.51.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

In other news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the second quarter worth $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in V.F. during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in V.F. during the third quarter worth $46,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

