Weiss Asset Management LP Takes Position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 16,633 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $14.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.29. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $20.68.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

About iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

