Wells Fargo & Company Raises Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $367.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $336.00 to $367.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 26.10% from the company’s previous close.
SAIA has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Saia in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on Saia in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $363.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.00.
NASDAQ SAIA traded down $7.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $291.03. The stock had a trading volume of 9,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,771. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $307.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Saia has a 12 month low of $178.40 and a 12 month high of $365.50.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Saia by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Saia by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.
Saia Company Profile
Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.
Featured Story: Bond
Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.