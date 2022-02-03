Wells Fargo & Company Raises Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $367.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $336.00 to $367.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 26.10% from the company’s previous close.

SAIA has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Saia in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on Saia in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $363.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.00.

NASDAQ SAIA traded down $7.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $291.03. The stock had a trading volume of 9,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,771. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $307.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Saia has a 12 month low of $178.40 and a 12 month high of $365.50.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $617.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.04 million. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Saia will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Saia by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Saia by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

