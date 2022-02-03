Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.43% from the company’s current price.
WELL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.
Shares of Welltower stock opened at $84.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.79. The company has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Welltower has a 1 year low of $60.15 and a 1 year high of $89.80.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 520,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,664,000 after purchasing an additional 14,402 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 51,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.
