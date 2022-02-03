Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.43% from the company’s current price.

WELL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $84.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.79. The company has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Welltower has a 1 year low of $60.15 and a 1 year high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 520,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,664,000 after purchasing an additional 14,402 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 51,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

