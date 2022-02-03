Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Director Paula A. Price Sells 4,150 Shares

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $53.44 on Thursday. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.62.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after buying an additional 22,751 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Western Digital by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Western Digital by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,123 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Western Digital by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 234,986 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $16,724,000 after purchasing an additional 30,857 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.76.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

