Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Director Paula A. Price Sells 4,150 Shares

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:WDC opened at $53.44 on Thursday. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.62.
Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.76.
About Western Digital
Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.
Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.