WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of WRK traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.18. The stock had a trading volume of 68,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,363. WestRock has a 1-year low of $41.10 and a 1-year high of $62.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.02. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 32.05%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WRK shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.91.

In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

