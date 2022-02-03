Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.68

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.68 and traded as high as $10.24. Whitestone REIT shares last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 386,085 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $500.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0358 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.57%.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.