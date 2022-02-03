Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $30.59 and last traded at $30.58, with a volume of 284961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.52.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMB. Barclays raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.85.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

