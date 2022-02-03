Wing Finance (WING) Price Tops $21.55 on Exchanges

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Wing Finance has a total market cap of $40.23 million and $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded flat against the dollar. One Wing Finance coin can currently be bought for $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00049930 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,684.21 or 0.07259323 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00057334 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,871.34 or 0.99716688 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00054424 BTC.

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

