Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $190.02 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) to post sales of $190.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Wolfspeed’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $190.06 million and the lowest is $190.00 million. Wolfspeed posted sales of $137.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Wolfspeed will report full-year sales of $720.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $704.50 million to $728.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $929.00 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wolfspeed.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.98 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WOLF. Piper Sandler raised Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NYSE WOLF traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.08. 20,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,262,138. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.77. Wolfspeed has a twelve month low of $75.06 and a twelve month high of $142.33.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

