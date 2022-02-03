Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 44,821 Shares of Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) by 683.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,821 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Prospector Capital worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prospector Capital by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 883,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,572,000 after purchasing an additional 148,444 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Prospector Capital by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 407,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in Prospector Capital by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 21,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 10,320 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Prospector Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Prospector Capital by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRSR opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73. Prospector Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

