Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 34,771 Shares of Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) by 680.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,771 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.39% of Broadscale Acquisition worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

Get Broadscale Acquisition alerts:

Shares of SCLE stock opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadscale Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadscale Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.