Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 45,356 Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:RAM)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:RAM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A in the third quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAM opened at $9.99 on Thursday. Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average of $9.93.

Aries I Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Aries I Acquisition Corporation is based in the Cayman Islands.

