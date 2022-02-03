Wolverine Trading LLC Increases Holdings in VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ)

Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ) by 80.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC owned 1.71% of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,450,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LFEQ opened at $42.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.10. VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $44.62.

