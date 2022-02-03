Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Analysts expect Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report $1.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirty Two analysts have issued estimates for Workday’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.39 billion. Workday reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workday will report full year sales of $5.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.07.

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.51, for a total transaction of $168,450.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.96, for a total transaction of $4,274,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 729,652 shares of company stock worth $190,285,531. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

WDAY stock traded down $9.89 on Wednesday, reaching $242.85. 3,111,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,388. Workday has a 12 month low of $217.60 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $262.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a PE ratio of 2,698.63, a PEG ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

