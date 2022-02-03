W&T Offshore Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,391 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 70% compared to the average volume of 1,406 call options.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.10 to $6.90 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 755,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 462,563 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter valued at $376,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter worth about $6,849,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 897,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 89,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTI traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $4.36. The company had a trading volume of 42,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,258. W&T Offshore has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $5.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average of $3.71. The company has a market cap of $620.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.93.

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

