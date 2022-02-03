XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has raised its dividend by 5.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of XFLT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,714. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $9.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.02.

In other news, insider John P. Mcgarrity sold 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John Yogi Spence bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $34,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

An institutional investor recently raised its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) by 49.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Company Profile

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

