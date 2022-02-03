Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) SVP Sells $124,279.00 in Stock

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) SVP Mark Wadlington sold 589 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $124,279.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of XLNX traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $205.96. 124,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,703,200. The stock has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a PE ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.71. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.84 and a 12 month high of $239.79.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is 39.89%.

Several brokerages have commented on XLNX. Mizuho raised their target price on Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Xilinx from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Xilinx from $207.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen cut their target price on Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,615 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,041 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Xilinx by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,706 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Xilinx by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Xilinx by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

