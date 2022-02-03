XLMedia (LON:XLM) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

XLMedia (LON:XLM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 76 ($1.02) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 132.06% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of XLM stock opened at GBX 32.75 ($0.44) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £86.00 million and a PE ratio of 109.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 38.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 47.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. XLMedia has a twelve month low of GBX 27.50 ($0.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 70 ($0.94).
About XLMedia
