XLMedia (LON:XLM) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

XLMedia (LON:XLM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 76 ($1.02) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 132.06% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of XLM stock opened at GBX 32.75 ($0.44) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £86.00 million and a PE ratio of 109.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 38.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 47.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. XLMedia has a twelve month low of GBX 27.50 ($0.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 70 ($0.94).

About XLMedia

XLMedia PLC, a digital performance publisher, attracts traffic from various online channels and directs them to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. It owns approximately 100 informational websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

