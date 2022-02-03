Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Xylem posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Xylem will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

XYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.30.

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total transaction of $242,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,643 shares of company stock valued at $7,766,221. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Xylem by 503.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL opened at $104.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Xylem has a 1-year low of $94.63 and a 1-year high of $138.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.92%.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

