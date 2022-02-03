York Traditions Bank (OTCMKTS:YRKB) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $22.24

York Traditions Bank (OTCMKTS:YRKB)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.24 and traded as low as $21.20. York Traditions Bank shares last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 3,000 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.85.

York Traditions Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YRKB)

York Traditions Bank, a community bank, provides commercial and consumer banking services in the Central Pennsylvania market. The company offers personal banking products and services, such as checking, savings/money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans and lines of credits, including personal, home equity, auto, and swing loans.

