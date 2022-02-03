Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Short Interest Update

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 584,500 shares, a growth of 47.2% from the December 31st total of 397,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35.6 days.

YUEIF opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.95. Yue Yuen Industrial has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $2.50.

About Yue Yuen Industrial

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

