Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Short Interest Update

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 584,500 shares, a growth of 47.2% from the December 31st total of 397,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35.6 days.
YUEIF opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.95. Yue Yuen Industrial has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $2.50.
About Yue Yuen Industrial
