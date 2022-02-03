Zacks: Analysts Anticipate APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Analysts forecast that APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) will post $2.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for APA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.77 billion. APA posted sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that APA will report full year sales of $7.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.90 billion to $8.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $9.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow APA.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.47.

APA stock opened at $34.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.72 and its 200-day moving average is $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. APA has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 4.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of APA in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of APA in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of APA by 227.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

