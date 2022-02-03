Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) to Announce -$1.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) will announce earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.15) and the highest is ($0.88). Beam Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($6.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.30) to ($5.70). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.93) to $0.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Beam Therapeutics.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51,395.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.65%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BEAM shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.27. 794,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,232. Beam Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $56.34 and a 12 month high of $138.52. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.34.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $2,151,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,983,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,679 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,044,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,846,000 after acquiring an additional 396,038 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,274,000 after buying an additional 345,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,448,000 after buying an additional 217,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

